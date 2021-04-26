Skegness man accused of attempted murder as partner suffered severe burns
He is now back in custody
A 42-year-old Skegness man appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of his partner, who suffered serious burns to several parts of her body after a house fire last week.
Emergency services responded to a call about a property fire on Firbeck Avenue in Skegness at 10.29pm on Thursday, April 22.
A woman in her 40s was taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston before being transferred to a specialist burns unit. Police said on Saturday, April 24 that she was in a critical condition in hospital and a further update has not yet been given.
Leigh Pateman, of Firbeck Avenue, was charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody before appearing for a short hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, April 26.
No pleas were entered and Pateman has been remanded back into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 24.
Detective Inspector Tim Wilkinson, of Skegness CID, previously said: “Our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time, and we understand that this may come as a shock to people in the town.
“Our officers moved quickly to arrest the suspect and the team have worked diligently to progress the investigation.”