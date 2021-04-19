Sleaford Holdingham roundabout works on track to finish this year
Council plans to finish the works by December
The £8 million improvement works at Holdingham Roundabout in Sleaford are progressing well, and are expected to be complete by December 2021.
The improvement project began in February, with plans to install new approach lanes and traffic signals at the A15/A17 Sleaford Holdingham Roundabout.
Since the start of the works, narrow lanes have been introduced on the roundabout itself, as well as a temporary 30mph speed limit on approach and exit from all directions.
It is hoped that once the project is complete, congestion will be eased and safety will improve around Holdingham Roundabout.
The £8.25m scheme has been funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, and developer contributions.
Plans for the area will culminate in the creation of over 4,000 new homes, according to Greater Lincolnshire LEP.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Since starting in February, the team has already excavated 3,500 tonnes of old verge material and laid 2,500 tonnes of new for the widened roundabout.
“Over the coming months, our focus will be on installing drainage and the underground infrastructure needed for the new traffic signals we’re installing, in addition to building new approach lanes.
“There is still a lot of work left to complete, but we’re still on track for having the project finished in December.”