Sleaford Holdingham roundabout works on track to finish this year

Lincolnshire Police said the majority of people stuck to the relaxed lockdown rules as pubs, bars and restaurants reopened to customers outdoors last week.

The most recent stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown started on Monday, April 12, allowing for all non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and barbers to be among the sectors to be back again.

Police said the majority of people enjoyed their time outside during the first weekend since bars and pubs reopened, while there were no major issues for the force in relation to COVID breaches. However, two incidents in Skegness and Stamford did cause police concern.

Officers attended a report of a gathering of around 40 people in The Meadows in Stamford and the group dispersed, who police said will be dealt with in due course.

A man was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. A police officer also suffered a minor injury after an assault.

Two youths were arrested and released and will be required to attend a voluntary interview.

Grantham Inspector Gary Stewart said: “This behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are looking into this further and those involved will be dealt with.

“A Dispersal Order will be in place across Stamford again on the weekend to ensure those who are out and acting responsibly can do so without having their day ruined by the minority.”

Police also attended several locations in Skegness after receiving reports that groups of more than six youths were gathering and drinking alcohol.

Officers are looking into what offences have taken place and these groups will be dealt with in due course.

Coastal Inspector Colin Haigh said: “These youngsters are the responsibility of their parents and parents should ensure they know where their children are. We attended numerous reports of youths drinking in groups larger than six and they will be dealt with.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour and we take these incidents very seriously and will take further action. Those breaking the rules are not only putting themselves at risk but others also. We will also be looking at any potential licensing breaches as to where the youths obtained their alcohol.”

However, overall it was a positive weekend in the county and Chief Inspector Andy Morrice said: “We had a very busy weekend in terms of general calls for service – a 20% rise. This increase was to be expected as more people are out and about due to restrictions easing.

“We would like to thank the majority of people who have stuck to the rules and we would like to reinforce that lockdown has eased and not ended.

“The rules have been put in place to help people protect themselves and others and I would encourage people to continue to follow the guidance and ensure they meet in a group of no more than six outdoors. Gatherings indoors are not yet permitted.”

Meanwhile, police said they are still in the process of collating the latest figures relating to fines and these will be subject to review.

Elsewhere, Humberside Police said four people were arrested for public order offences and assaulting police officers in Cleethorpes on Friday, April 16.

The force’s North East Lincolnshire division posted on social media with a list of charges from a range of incidents in the town saying that “this behaviour will not be tolerated and is not acceptable”.

However, others managed to enjoy their nights out in the local beer gardens of Cleethorpes.