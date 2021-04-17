Teenager in hospital after serious A52 crash

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A52 on Friday evening.

The single-vehicle crash, involving a white Suzuki Splash, happened in the westbound lane of the A52 between Barrowby and Sedgebrook at around 7.20pm on Friday, April 16.

The driver of the car is now in hospital after suffering serious injuries, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers believe the driver had travelled from Grantham on the A52 at Barrowby before the crash.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle before the incident is being asked to call 101, quoting incident 420 of April 16.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected], using the same reference in the subject box.