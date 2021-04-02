TGI Fridays promise spring opening in Lincoln after lockdown delays
Not long to wait now
TGI Fridays will open in Lincoln this spring, after numerous delays and setbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The American style restaurant chain was supposed to open in the city on January 14, but another national coronavirus lockdown made this impossible.
The opening was delayed, with no set return date announced, but a spokesperson for Fridays promised it would open this spring.
It will be located at the old Carluccio’s site, after the Italian chain went into administration in March 2020.
It is believed that 35-40 full and part-time jobs will be created by the opening of Fridays in Lincoln.
Once it opens, the Lincoln branch will be part of just 15 exclusive Famous at Fridays restaurants, with a new menu and a refined cocktail menu.
Elsewhere in Lincoln, Handmade Burger Co will return to the Brayford in May after being taken over by a consultancy firm, headed by a former manager.