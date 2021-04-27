The Lincolnite is fundraising for St Barnabas’ Captain Tom’s 100 Challenge

The Lincolnite will continue its long-running support of St Barnabas Hospice by taking part in the national Captain Tom 100 challenge.

As the pandemic continues, the hospice has found the past year incredibly difficult and has been losing out on more than £1,000 per day, so fundraisers are very important to help keep charities like St Barnabas running.

The Lincolnite‘s charity of the month is encouraging people to take on their own activities as part of the Captain Tom 100 challenge, which is running from Friday, April 30 until Monday, May 3.

April 30 would have been Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday and the one year anniversary of the extraordinary celebrations after his now famous 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden, which raised over £29 million for the NHS. Sadly, Tom died on February 2, 2021, but his legacy lives on.

The team at Stonebow Media will be walking 25 laps a day for four days of their office building at Sparkhouse on Rope Walk in Lincoln – donate to our fundraiser here.

Whether it is walking 100 steps, running 100 meters, or baking 100 cakes, building 100 sandcastles, writing a 100-word poem or any other quirky idea, St Barnabas is calling on the public to give their support – come up with a challenge and set up a fundraising page here.

Ask friends and family to sponsor you and challenge them to do their own Captain Tom 100 Challenge. After completing your challenge post a photo or video on social media with @StBarnabasHospice #CaptainTom100.

Katrina Burrill, Partnership Manager at The Lincolnite, said: “Throughout 2021 The Lincolnite is proud to be supporting local charities. We are well aware of the hardship our county charities have faced over the last year, and we have the perfect platform to be able to promote these worthwhile causes to our readers.

“As a locally owned company we want to be able to spread the messages of charities in need. The Lincolnite has been a long supporter of St Barnabas, raising over £1,000 at our Bangers & Fizz quiz night, and with the launch of the new Urgent Care Appeal in April we felt this was a fitting time to promote the charity.

“As part of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge The Lincolnite team will be taking part in our own laps to honour Captain Tom which our readers will be able to watch and follow on our JustGiving page.”

Caroline Swindin, Fundraising Development Manager at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Lincolnite on board as our official partner for the Captain Tom 100 challenge. They have been very supportive of St Barnabas over the years and this challenge will see our charity partnership finish on a high!

“Captain Tom has done so much for our country by walking laps of his garden, so it is very fitting that the team at The Lincolnite will be honouring his memory by doing laps of their building. Thank you to everyone who is taking part.”

