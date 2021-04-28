Tune in Thursday at 6pm for the Lincolnshire PCC elections debate

The Lincolnite has teamed up with BBC Radio Lincolnshire to organise the Lincolnshire PCC debate on Thursday, April 29, at 6pm, ahead of the Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 6.

The event will be streamed live on The Lincolnite and BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Facebook pages, as well as on The Lincolnite’s website.

All the candidates have been invited to take part in the hour-long programme, which will quiz candidates on their policies and plans for policing in Lincolnshire.

The candidates for the PCC elections are: incumbent Marc Jones (Conservative), the second elected PCC of Lincolnshire in May 2016, City of Lincoln councillor Rosanne Kirk (Labour) and Chair of the Lincolnshire Police Independent Advisory Group (IAG), David Williams (Lincolnshire Independents), Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats) and Peter Escreet (Reform Party).

Daniel Ionescu, Founder and Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “After the PCC and local elections have been pushed back by a year by the COVID pandemic, it’s important to offer a platform for the candidates to explain their plans for policing in Lincolnshire.

“While the current coronavirus guidelines didn’t allow us to get voters and the candidates in the same room, we plan to make the PCC hustings an engaging event for everyone watching from home.”

Martin Slack, News Editor at BBC Radio Lincolnshire, said: “We’re really pleased to be teaming up with The Lincolnite once again to give our audience the chance to hear from those who want to run the county’s police force.

“This is a great opportunity to ask questions about how the candidates plan to do the job, find out how they plan to cut crime over the next four years and what their policing priorities are.”