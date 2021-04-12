Week starts with 88 COVID-19 cases and one death in Greater Lincolnshire as lockdown eased

There have been 88 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and one COVID-related death on Monday as restrictions eased across the UK as part of the PM’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on April 12 recorded 58 new cases in Lincolnshire, 16 in North East Lincolnshire and 14 in North Lincolnshire.

On Monday, one death was recorded in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no changes to the hospital death figures across the region, which still stands at 1,300 from a week ago.

Nationally, cases increased by 3,568 to 4,373,343, while deaths rose by 13 to 127,100.

In local news, North Kesteven has the most over 50s vaccinated with the first dose of a COVID-19 jab in Lincolnshire, whereas Boston has the least.

However, South Kesteven has the most 18 to 49 year olds vaccinated in Greater Lincolnshire with Lincoln having the least, according to research by Sky News.

There were 398 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 10 COVID-related deaths last week — a 43% drop in cases and 23% fewer deaths compared to the previous week.

Hundreds of people queued outside Debenhams and at several barbers and salons in the city as Lincoln, and the rest of England, entered the next stage of the roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown on Monday, April 12. The pubs and bars had a good day too.

The latest rules allow for the retail sector to fully reopen its doors for customers again, two weeks after the previous lockdown easing on March 29 which resumed outdoor socialising for up to six people – see the list of rules here.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, April 12

58,722 cases (up 88)

40,909 in Lincolnshire (up 58)

9,226 in North Lincolnshire (up 14)

8,587 in North East Lincolnshire (up 16)

2,182 deaths (up one)

1,610 from Lincolnshire (up one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,300 hospital deaths (no change)

808 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,373,343 UK cases, 127,100 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.