Work begins on new 300 home development in Market Rasen

A new 300 home development in Market Rasen is now underway, with first residents expected early next year.

Chantrey Park, a development by Chestnut Homes, sets out to deliver 300 houses on land off Caistor Road on the northern edge of Market Rasen.

Infrastructure works at the first 101 homes have begun, and the initial first phase will offer 81 private sale and 20 affordable houses.

These properties will be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, and the development will also include green spaces to transition with the existing countryside.

Chestnut Homes has also pledged a substantial amount of money towards improvement works in the surrounding Market Rasen area.

£199,859 has gone towards Market Rasen Primary School, £42,975 at Market Rasen Surgery, £45,000 towards a skate park for the town, and £3,500 for signage and white lining to create a foot and cycle path.

Chestnut Homes are expecting to welcome the first residents at Chantrey Park in early 2022.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “With construction work at Chantrey Park now underway, we are hoping to release the first homes for sale at the development this summer.

“Situated just over half a mile from the town centre, Chantrey Park will be a logical extension to Market Rasen.

“We are proud of our 30-year history in providing high-quality new homes in locations across Lincolnshire.

“As with our other sites in the county, this development will feature traditional house designs that reflect the existing style and character of the local towns and surrounding villages.

“Designed with contemporary lifestyles in mind, these homes will meet the demand from a variety of house-hunters, from first-time buyers seeking to step onto the property ladder to families looking to find their forever home.”