Would you like that swarmed up? Bees invade Lincoln Greggs

Animal rights activists will hold protests this weekend in Lincoln and around the world, calling for change with humanity’s food system, and claiming that ‘eating animals causes pandemics’.

It comes in response to Worldwide Immunisation Week. Activists called for action against the eating of animals, due to it having links with diseases spreading across the human race, much like many COVID-19 theories.

The Lincoln protest will take place at 11am on Saturday, May 1 at the war memorial on the High Street.

The aim of the protest is to promote a global shift towards plant-based diets and food production.

Eating Animals Causes Pandemics, the name and tagline of the organisation behind the protests, claim that over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered every single year across the globe, and they claim our current food system is failing.

One of the protestors, Pete Richards, said: “The solution to over 75% of all pandemics and most of the major ills of our world is quite simple: there must be a worldwide transition to a plant-based food system.

“It beggars belief that planning permission for new intensive farms is still being sought locally and nationally, including a poultry unit at Dorrington, only a few miles south of Lincoln.”

Pete continued by saying this isn’t just about COVID-19, but about all major pandemics before and after.

He said: “This is absolute madness considering that, since November 2020 we have had 28 outbreaks of Avian Flu in the UK, and there are currently 14 areas that remain a major cause for concern

“We have a bold vision to make the world a better and safer place, and the sooner we get there, the better.

“Standing by and allowing governments and corporations to lie to the world at large is not an option for us. If they won’t tell the truth, we will!”

Protestors will also take to the streets of Hull, London and Yorkshire in England, as well as spanning as far and wide as Abu Dhabi, Zimbabwe and Mexico.

For more information, visit the Eating Animals Causes Pandemics website.