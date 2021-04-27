Would you like that swarmed up? Bees invade Lincoln Greggs
Local wildlife photographer David hadn’t seen anything like this bee-fore
A Lincoln Greggs bakery was stung with unexpected, buzzing visitors, forcing staff to close the doors to customers.
Wildlife photographer David Harrison happened to be visiting the city’s sunny Bailgate area on Monday, April 26 when he realised the bakery had pollen into a spot of bother.
Greggs, he told The Lincolnite, “Had to shut after a swarm of bees were disturbed (I think by the workers above).”
Social media was abuzz over the weekend with sightings of swarming honey bees.
It can be unnerving, particularly in common urban areas like window ledges and postboxes. But they aren’t looking to harm. The focus of the hive is simply to find a new home.
The British Beekeepers Association says spells of warm weather can lead honey bees to begin swarming.
When colonies grow too big for their hives, they split and search for alternatives.
You can check the British Beekepers Association website for more information on what to do if you see a swarm of bees.