12 days with no COVID deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been no COVID-related deaths recorded in Greater Lincolnshire in the last 12 days, with just 18 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 16 new cases in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire, but -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.

NHS England has also reported no new local deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals, which currently stand at 1,306 since the pandemic started.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,696 to 4,452,527, deaths rose by three to 127,694, with 70% of UK adults have now had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In local news, Lincolnshire’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has apologised after a Lincoln resident was turned away at the Showground vaccination site, despite having a booking, due to the unavailability of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CCG said there is a large number of under 40s eligible to have a Pfizer or Moderna dose in Lincolnshire, after the government decided that most people below the age of 40 will get an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to a link with rare blood clots.

Since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire as well as England in general have seen a fall in infection rates despite the fast-spreading Indian variant.

Only South Holland and Boston have seen increases as they top the region with the highest rates.

West Lindsey has the lowest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire with 8.4 per 100,000 of the population having COVID-19.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to May 19, according to the government dashboard:

In national news, there are now almost 3,000 cases of the Indian variant in the UK, the health secretary has told MPs. Matt Hancock said 2,967 cases of the COVID-19 variant have now been recorded, having stood at more than 2,300 on Monday – a 28% increase. There is “increasing confidence” that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian one, Boris Johnson has said. At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said fresh data had been reviewed earlier on Wednesday. There is a “danger of unrest” if Bolton were to be placed into local lockdown, a council leader has warned. David Greenhalgh, a Conservative and head of the local authority, said that previous implementations of the coronavirus measures were ineffective in the region.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, May 19 60,269 cases (up 18) 41,850 in Lincolnshire (up 16)

9,692 in North Lincolnshire (down one)

8,727 in North East Lincolnshire (up two) 2,192 deaths (no change) 1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,306 hospital deaths (no change) 813 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,452,527 UK cases, 127,694 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.