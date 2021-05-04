45 COVID-19 cases and one death in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 45 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday down from 60 cases last Tuesday, but the same number of deaths.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 35 new cases in Lincolnshire, six in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, one death was registered in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire for the 16th day in a row.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 1,946 to 4,423,796, while deaths rose by four to 127,543.

In local news, health bosses have said it’s “ok to take small steps” if you’re anxious about heading out after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The Campaign to End Loneliness has also warned that those particularly affected by lockdown and left feeling lonely could be left behind.

Meanwhile, in the north of our region, no COVID-related deaths have been registered in North East Lincolnshire for more than three weeks.

According to the government dashboard, the last death recorded was on April 9 and since then, the authority has recorded no further deaths from coronavirus patients.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, North East Lincolnshire also saw a fall in infection rates. It is now ranked lowest in Greater Lincolnshire.

Its neighbour however, North Lincolnshire, continues to have the highest COVID infection rate in the whole of Greater Lincolnshire, and third nationally.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 infection rates up to May 3:

In national news, ministers are reportedly considering a handful of countries people from the UK will be able to travel to initially in the coming weeks.

Reports suggest the “green list” could include about a dozen countries, although some papers say it could be fewer than 10.

In other news, government-funded nurseries are facing a crisis which is threatening their survival, according to a survey by leading unions and charities.

A third of maintained nurseries, which are financed and controlled by local authorities, are cutting staff and services because of the impact of coronavirus, and uncertainty over the funding they will receive in the next school year, the survey found.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, May 4

59,774 cases (up 45)

41,524 in Lincolnshire (up 35)

9,563 in North Lincolnshire (up six)

8,687 in North East Lincolnshire (up four)

2,190 deaths (up one)

1,616 from Lincolnshire (up one)

306 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)

811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,423,796 UK cases, 127,543 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.