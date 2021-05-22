A day in the life of: Lincoln Cathedral’s head of masonry

A long-standing employee has been promoted to head of masonry at Lincoln Cathedral, leaving him in charge of the landmark’s conservation works.

Michael Graves has been working at the cathedral since 2002 when he joined as an apprentice, and now 19 years later he has been promoted to the head of masonry at the iconic building.

His role will now involve overseeing the delivery of the conservation and restoration programme on the cathedral, as well as surrounding properties.

He will also oversee a diverse team of stonemasons, conservators and apprentices during his time in charge, and will also share some responsibilities with Jane Cowan, the cathedral’s head of conservation.

Michael takes part in various schemes, both locally and regionally, to try and introduce apprentices and trainees into the industry.

He has been integral to a number of key developments at the cathedral, including the renovation of the Old Deanery building into the new visitor centre.

As well as this, he has worked on some of the cathedral’s most treasured features, such as The Gallery of Kings on the west front of the building.

Speaking about his promotion, Michael said: “I feel happy and proud to have been given this opportunity. I work hard and continue to push myself and have always worked towards being head of masonry – so to receive this promotion is very rewarding.

“My aim is to continue building the department with great knowledge and skills, and teach those specialists skills to others; ensuring young people have the opportunity to learn and enjoy a career in masonry.

“Being brought up in a village a few miles south of Lincoln, the cathedral has always been something I was in awe of, and my passion continued to grow.

“I feel lucky to be part of the Cathedral team and the direction we are taking in works department is very exciting.”