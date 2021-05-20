Ambulance service moving into new training centre in Lincoln

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has let space for a new education and training centre in Lincoln.

EMAS’ education team started moving into Oak House on Oakwood Road, off Doddington Road in Lincoln, on May 14.

The move will see them relocate from their Education Centre on Outer Circle Road, which they have occupied for nearly 25 years.

The first course for trainee ambulance technicians at the new facility starts on Monday, May 24.

There will be an overlap as the education programme is still ongoing at the Outer Circle Road site, but it is hoped that the move will be fully completed by the end of June.

The courses will cover education for ambulance staff for all levels up to, but not including paramedics as that is done with a number of universities EMAS is in partnership with across the East Midlands. The facility will oversee new staff training, as well as update training for existing employees.

EMAS has invested a lot of technology that isn’t in the current facility, such as an ambulance simulation and upgraded IT systems, as well as more spacious classrooms.

The deal for the letting was completed with local property development firm Taylor Lindsey involved the change of use and a full refurbishment of the 5,500 square foot building.

Oak House is one of several education centres EMAS has across the East Midlands and is the main one for the Lincolnshire area.

Nicky Fothergill, Head of Education for EMAS, said: “Our team are looking forward to moving in to Oak House as it is a modern space and therefore will provide a professional environment for us to provide education and training to our front-line Ambulance staff.”

Adrian Bower, Estates Manager at Taylor Lindsey, said: “We are really pleased to have been able to assist EMAS in the relocation of their Lincolnshire based Education Team.

“The NHS have supported the city, county and country in an unmeasurable amount particularly over the last two years and we are therefore very pleased to have had the opportunity to support them.”

Richard Bishop, Development Manager at Taylor Lindsey, added: “We have pulled out all the stops to complete this refurbishment for EMAS on time and to their requirement. The works have included changing wall partitions, new flooring, new comfort cooling system, new kitchens and full redecoration.”