Armed Grimsby robber beat victim with coffee jar and stamped on his face

Courts heard how a 34-year-old Cleethorpes man beat an unsuspecting victim with a coffee jar and threatened him with a knife, before stamping on his face and leaving with his bank cards.

John Cooper, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes faced charges of grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of a knife, shop theft and seven counts of fraud by false representation, all reported in Grimsby on Saturday, January 23 2021.

The callous thief was sentenced to five years in prison, following his appearance in Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday, May 12.

Cooper had started the morning by stealing a jar of coffee and sweets from a shop on St Peters Avenue, Grimsby.

He then followed a man home from the same shop, striking him on the head with the coffee jar and stamping on his face, leaving him with serious facial injuries.

Threatening the man with a knife as he got back to his feet, he stole his bank cards and went on to use these to buy cigarettes, alcohol and other goods from various shops on Carr Lane in Cleethorpes and Albion Street and Victor Street in Grimsby.

Following his trial, he was found guilty on all charges.

DC Connolly of Humberside Police, leading the investigation, said: “The only place that John Cooper deserves to be is behind bars, so I welcome the sentence imposed on him today.

“He left this man fearing for his life and with serious physical injuries, although I’m sure this ordeal will affect the man for a lot longer.

“We are absolutely committed to taking violent offenders like Mr Cooper off Grimsby’s streets, and will continue to robustly deal with those who believe this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”