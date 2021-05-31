Behind bars: Lincolnshire criminals locked up in May
One robber was jailed for seven years
A man who robbed a shop with threats to kill staff, and another male who was sent back to prison after admitting sexually assaulting two children, were among those jailed in May.
Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in the county:
John James McFayden
John James McFayden, 41, was jailed for seven years after robbing a shop with threats to kill staff. This happened just moments after he attempted to rob an elderly lady in Scunthorpe.
Benjamin Johnson
Benjamin Johnson, 34, from Scunthorpe was returned back to prison for six years after failing to comply with release requirements when he sexually assaulted two children.
John Cooper
John Cooper, 34, of Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes, beat an unsuspecting victim with a coffee jar and threatened him with a knife, before stamping on his face and leaving with his bank cards. Cooper was sentenced to five years in prison.
James Shawley
An “outstanding” primary school headteacher caught sexting and arranging to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy was jailed for four-and-a-half years. James Shawley was head of St Bartholomew’s Primary School at West Pinchbeck, near Spalding, from 2016 until being suspended following his arrest in December 2019.
Norbert Tarasinski
A 46-year-old man was jailed for over three years after causing the death of a woman in her 70s on the A17 while driving twice over the alcohol limit. Norbert Tarasinski was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
Callum Reynolds
A paedophile was brought to justice after boasting in online chats that he had sexually abused young girls. Callum Reynolds, 24, of Prince Alfred Avenue in Skegness, was jailed for a total of three years and three months.
Klodjan Hila
Klodjan Hila, 36, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 38 months after police found a large cannabis factory in Immingham, which contained plants with a street value of £600,000.
James Lloyd
A Boston taxi firm manager who stole his company’s COVID bounce back loan was jailed for two years and eight months. James Lloyd, 39, successfully applied for the loan on behalf of the firm and within days of the money arriving in the company bank account he transferred it into one of his personal accounts.
Trevell Johnson
Police recovered a stash of cocaine and heroin during an operation targeting drug dealing in an area of Grantham. Trevell Johnson was spotted hiding in a cupboard and when he was searched he was found to have concealed a further 76 wraps internally. Johnson was jailed for a total of 28 months.
Andrew Searle
A burglar forced his way through the roof of a Spalding store before raiding the premises. Andrew Searle went on to steal £1,000 worth of stock from the Buy and Sell Exchange store on New Road in the town. He was jailed for a total of 23 months.
Dinesh Bhatt
A businessman walked through the countryside in the middle of the night before breaking into an isolated farm house and attacking the elderly occupants. Dinesh Bhatt was jailed for 12 months.
Shaun White
A banned motorist who drove at 110mph in a bid to flee from police was jailed for 10 months. Shaun White attracted the attention of officers as he drove through Skegness earlier this year.