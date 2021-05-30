Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln: Wembley heartache for the Imps

There was to be no fairytale ending for Lincoln City, who fell short in the League One play-off final with a 2-1 defeat against Blackpool at Wembley.

On a glorious day in the Wembley sunshine, Lincoln City took 4,000 fans to the capital for the biggest game in the club’s recent history; a chance to earn promotion to the championship.

An own goal from Ollie Turton after just one minute put the Imps in front, before Kenny Dougall equalised just after the half hour mark.

The sides both had chances but went into half time at 1-1, and it was Blackpool who seized the initiative after the break.

Kenny Dougall again managed to find the bottom corner, which put the Seasiders 2-1 up at Wembley.

Jerry Yates so nearly made it 3-1 but his chipped effort was clawed away by Regan Poole as it creeped goalwards.

The game grew increasingly desperate as the clock ran down, with Lincoln only creating half chances but rarely working the Blackpool goalkeeper.

Morgan Rogers went close from the edge of the area and Regan Poole missed a golden opportunity at the death.

Despite an aerial bombardment from Lincoln towards the end of the game, Blackpool held on to secure promotion.

Lincoln players were out on their feet at full time, leaving it all on the pitch but sadly not being able to get the job done.

It means the Imps will spend another season in League One next campaign, and Blackpool will play in the Championship.

The moment #Blackpool fans have been waiting for pic.twitter.com/9Aogq7QkZh — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) May 30, 2021