Case closed as man on trial for historic sex offences dies
His death has resulted in the case being discontinued
A pensioner due to face a jury trial later this year over allegations of historic sexual assaults has died.
David Walker, 73, of Coronation Close, Spalding, was accused of three charges of attempted rape and five charges of sexual assault alleged to have taken place between May 2004 and June 2012.
At a brief hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Simon Hirst was told that Walker has passed away.
As a result the proceedings against him were discontinued.
Walker previously appeared at a remote hearing before Lincoln Crown Court in February of this year. No charges were put to him at that hearing.
Walker was granted bail on that occasion and the case was adjourned for a jury trial which was scheduled to commence at the Crown Court on September 13 this year.