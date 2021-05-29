Charming city villa built on Roman ruins next to Lincoln Castle goes up for sale
It dates back to the mid-19th century
A period city villa basking in the shadows of Lincoln Castle in the cathedral quarter of the city, has been listed on the market for £875,000.
The detached property on Drury Lane in Lincoln has been listed by JHWalter, and comes in a very enviable location of the cathedral quarter, with views of both the castle and cathedral itself.
The airy 300sqft property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an extensive gated parking courtyard.
The home dates back to 1840, when it was commissioned and built in part over the Roman upper city of Lindum Colonia, but has been renovated over the years.
This is how the house looks inside:
See the full property listing with JHWalter
Check out more amazing Lincolnshire homes in our property section here