Charming city villa built on Roman ruins next to Lincoln Castle goes up for sale

It dates back to the mid-19th century
Lincoln Castle peering over the shoulder of the home on Drury Lane. | Photo: JHWalter

A period city villa basking in the shadows of Lincoln Castle in the cathedral quarter of the city, has been listed on the market for £875,000.

The detached property on Drury Lane in Lincoln has been listed by JHWalter, and comes in a very enviable location of the cathedral quarter, with views of both the castle and cathedral itself.

The airy 300sqft property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an extensive gated parking courtyard.

The home dates back to 1840, when it was commissioned and built in part over the Roman upper city of Lindum Colonia, but has been renovated over the years.

This is how the house looks inside:

Not just the castle that is nearby, look how close Lincoln Cathedral is too! | Photo: JHWalter

The entrance hall opens up the house to other reception rooms and the staircase upstairs. | Photo: JHWalter

A bold, standout colour choice for the kitchen design. | Photo: JHWalter

The home comes unfurnished, so you can let your imagination run free! | Photo: JHWalter

One of the two bathrooms has a standalone bathtub, and a cool one at that! | Photo: JHWalter

A great place to relax. | Photo: JHWalter

Open fireplaces give the house that traditional feeling. | Photo: JHWalter

Patio doors leading out to a wonderful paved garden area. | Photo: JHWalter

Can’t be many better places to sit with a view in Lincoln. | Photo: JHWalter

