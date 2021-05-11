Community COVID-19 testing centre to move in Boston

It will be in a new location

Rapid COVID-19 testing in Boston will have a new home from this weekend, as a new site is set to open.

The current testing centre is located at St Nicholas Community Centre on Fishtoft Road in the town, but that will close at 8pm on Thursday, May 13.

Then, as of 9am on Saturday, May 15, people without symptoms of coronavirus who wish to get a test will be able to go somewhere else in Boston.

The new centre will be at the former MINT Supermarket at Boston Shopping Park on Horncastle Road, and will be open seven days a week.

From Monday to Friday it will be open from 8am to 8pm, and on weekends it will open between 9am and 5pm.

Anyone who lives or works in the area, is over the age of 16 and does not have symptoms of the virus is eligible and does not need to book a slot.

People are being asked to go for a test on their own where possible, as well as wearing a face covering at all times and bringing a smartphone to register the test.

Due to replacing an already active asymptomatic testing site in Boston, the new centre will mean Lincolnshire has 10 community sites available.

Here are all the other asymptomatic testing sites in Lincolnshire, as of May 11:

Gainsborough – Gainsborough Leisure Centre, The Avenue, DN21 1EP. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-5pm

Grantham – Grantham West Community Centre, Trent Road, NG31 7XQ. Open Monday-Thursday 9am-4.30pm

Horncastle – Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, LN9 6EY. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5pm and Saturday 8am-1pm

Lincoln – Sudbrooke Community Centre, Sudbrooke Drive, LN2 2EF. Open Monday-Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm

Louth – Meridian Leisure Centre, Wood Lane, LN11 8SA. Open Monday-Wednesday 10am-6pm and Thursday 7am-1pm

Skegness – Arts Room, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, PE25 2UG. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-6pm

Sleaford – MTU Collection at Sleaford Town Football Club between 10am-3pm

Spalding – Four Seasons House, Enterprise Way, Pinchbeck, PE11 3YR. Open Monday-Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm

Trusthorpe – Trusthorpe Village Hall, Sutton Road, LN12 2PL. Open Tuesday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 7.30am-2pm