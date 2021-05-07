North East Lincolnshire
May 7, 2021 6.26 pm

Conservatives bolster North East Lincolnshire council control

Labour were kicked out of six seats
Returning Officer, Chief Executive of North East Lincolnshire Council, Rob Walsh, announces the turnout.

The Conservatives have bolstered their strength in North East Lincolnshire with eight gains out of 14 seats available.

There were 61 candidates contesting across 12 wards. It means the Conservatives now hold 31 seats – up from 23.

Meanwhile, Labour have lost six seats for a total of eight, while the Liberal Democrats lost one and UKIP also lost their single place on the authority.

Conservatives took overall control of the council in 2019 after wrestling control from a Labour/Liberal Democrat alliance. The result will be a big blow to the Labour party who were hoping to regain seats following their loss of power.

The turnout this year was 26.54%. For full results see North East Lincolnshire Council’s election website.

Here’s how the victory broke down:

Holds

Haverstoe ward (one seat) – Conservative hold

Bill Parkinson re-elected

Humberston and New Waltham ward (one seat) – Conservative hold

Hayden Dawkins elected

Scartho ward (two seats) – Conservative Party hold

Ron Shepherd re-elected and Charlotte Croft elected

East Marsh ward – Liberal Democrats hold (two seats)

Kay Rudd re-elected & Nicola Aisthorpe elected

Gains

Sidney Sussex ward (one seat) – Conservative gain

Brian Robinson elected

Heneage ward (one seat) – Conservative gain

Mark Smith elected

Freshney ward (one seat) – Conservative gain

Tanya Brasted elected

South ward (one seat) – Conservative Gain

Paul Batson elected

Yarborough Ward– Conservative gain

Martyn Sandford elected

Croft Baker ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain

Graham Donald Reynolds elected

Immingham ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain

Georgia Astbury elected

Park ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain

Daniel Westcott elected

