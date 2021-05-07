Conservatives bolster North East Lincolnshire council control
Labour were kicked out of six seats
The Conservatives have bolstered their strength in North East Lincolnshire with eight gains out of 14 seats available.
There were 61 candidates contesting across 12 wards. It means the Conservatives now hold 31 seats – up from 23.
Meanwhile, Labour have lost six seats for a total of eight, while the Liberal Democrats lost one and UKIP also lost their single place on the authority.
Conservatives took overall control of the council in 2019 after wrestling control from a Labour/Liberal Democrat alliance. The result will be a big blow to the Labour party who were hoping to regain seats following their loss of power.
The turnout this year was 26.54%. For full results see North East Lincolnshire Council’s election website.
Here’s how the victory broke down:
Holds
Haverstoe ward (one seat) – Conservative hold
Bill Parkinson re-elected
Humberston and New Waltham ward (one seat) – Conservative hold
Hayden Dawkins elected
Scartho ward (two seats) – Conservative Party hold
Ron Shepherd re-elected and Charlotte Croft elected
East Marsh ward – Liberal Democrats hold (two seats)
Kay Rudd re-elected & Nicola Aisthorpe elected
Gains
Sidney Sussex ward (one seat) – Conservative gain
Brian Robinson elected
Heneage ward (one seat) – Conservative gain
Mark Smith elected
Freshney ward (one seat) – Conservative gain
Tanya Brasted elected
South ward (one seat) – Conservative Gain
Paul Batson elected
Yarborough Ward– Conservative gain
Martyn Sandford elected
Croft Baker ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain
Graham Donald Reynolds elected
Immingham ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain
Georgia Astbury elected
Park ward (one seat) – Conservative party gain
Daniel Westcott elected