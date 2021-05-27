Couple reflect on first year at their Lincoln cake shop

After a turbulent year as the owners of Sugarart of Lincoln, orders are starting to stack up, as Greg and Agnes Grabowksi are excitedly looking forward to the future of their business.

The Polish couple became the new owners of the wedding and celebration cake shop on Lincoln High Street in July last year, after the first pandemic lockdown.

Dorothy Richardson first opened the shop 28 years ago before her daughter-in-law Lesley Richardson took over in 2002, but she decided to hand over the reins to Greg and Agnes.

Since taking over, Greg and Agnes have had to endure periods of forced closure, but they remained open for collection and used the spare time to come up with new ideas and invest in new equipment ahead of reopening on May 17.

The new equipment includes a 3D printer and laser cutters for making bespoke cake toppers, which will give the customers more options to choose from.

With weddings also resuming, business is picking up and the owners are feeling upbeat again.

Greg told The Lincolnite: “It wasn’t easy due to coronavirus, but things have changed a lot and are much better now with more orders.

“We extended our range of products in the shop, including the chocolate drips for cakes that are ready to apply straight away, special colourings for chocolate and buttercream and neon colourings.

“We are looking forward and can see improvements in the orders. We also have some new ideas and want to sell some cake slices for people to takeaway, which will start on our one year anniversary on July 6.”

They made a special chocolate and salted caramel cake to celebrate The Lincolnite‘s 10th birthday last year before creating another delicious treat for our 11th anniversary on May 27, 2021.

Other recent creations this year have included a 50th birthday three tier cake, including a suitcase, motorcycle and a globe, to celebrate the life of someone who loved travelling around the world.

Customers are encouraged to come into the shop to order, but can also email [email protected] and [email protected] or contact the business via Facebook and Instagram.