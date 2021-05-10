Lincoln
May 10, 2021 5.13 pm

Criminal damage and graffiti in woods burial ground near Lincoln

Did you witness anything?

Graffiti appearing to say FTW was found painted on a noticeboard at Norton Big Wood near Lincoln. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police 

Police are investigating after an incident of criminal damage and graffiti at Norton Big Wood near Lincoln.

The incident at the woodland burial ground and education centre at Wood Lane in Norton Disney happened overnight between Sunday, May 9 and Monday, May 10.

The wooden fencing was damaged and red graffiti which appears to say “FTW”, an abbreviation of the praise for the win, was also spotted at the site.

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Norton Big Wood. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who recognises the graffiti or who has any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference number 21000255781.

