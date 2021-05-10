Criminal damage and graffiti in woods burial ground near Lincoln
Did you witness anything?
Police are investigating after an incident of criminal damage and graffiti at Norton Big Wood near Lincoln.
The incident at the woodland burial ground and education centre at Wood Lane in Norton Disney happened overnight between Sunday, May 9 and Monday, May 10.
The wooden fencing was damaged and red graffiti which appears to say “FTW”, an abbreviation of the praise for the win, was also spotted at the site.
Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who recognises the graffiti or who has any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference number 21000255781.