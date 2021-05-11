Cyclist injured in Skegness hit and run

The collision caused the cyclist to fall off his bike

A driver fled the scene after knocking a cyclist off his bike in Skegness over the weekend.

The cyclist was riding along North Shore Road at around 2pm on Saturday, May 8 when a vehicle collided with his bike.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene. Police said the type of vehicle was not identified.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses on Tuesday, May 11 and anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 213 of May 8.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.