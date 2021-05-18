Drink driver jailed for killing elderly woman on A17

A 46-year-old man has been jailed for over three years after causing the death of a woman in her 70s on the A17 while driving twice over the alcohol limit.

Just after 10.20am on Sunday, November 15, Norbert Tarasinski lost control of his black Audi A6 as he was driving along the A17 towards the Holdingham roundabout.

He crossed from the main carriageway into a lay-by and crashed into the parked grey Toyota Aygo, which belonged to 79-year-old Iris Mellor.

Iris, from Helpringham near Sleaford, had pulled her car over into the lay-by after noticing a crack in her windscreen, and was waiting for assistance when the Audi crashed into her.

She tragically died of her injuries the day after being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, while her granddaughter, in her 20s, suffered minor physical injuries from the passenger seat.

Tarasinski, of no fixed abode, provided a positive breath test at the scene of the collision, as well as giving a blood sample while he was at the hospital.

His blood sample found him to be over double the legal limit, showing 181 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The 46-year-old appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on April 12, where he pleading guilty to causing death by undue care while over the legal prescribed alcohol limit.

On Tuesday, May 18 he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, as well as being disqualified from driving for three years and must pass an extended driving test.

Tarasinski will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Detective Sergeant Luke Wells of Lincolnshire Police said: “Tarasinski was significantly over the drink drive limit and his actions have led to the death of Iris, a lady in her 70s.

“Tarasinski had been drinking the previous evening and into the early hours of the morning, having then had very little sleep. He will have time in prison to think about his actions.

“Our thoughts our with the family of Iris and we send our condolences to them.

“I have a very clear message, don’t drive if you have consumed alcohol or taken any form of illegal substance; it’s that simple. Don’t be responsible for someone else death.”