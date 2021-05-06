Drunk yobs terrorise market town with fireworks and food throwing

A group of young people threw fireworks and food during a disturbance in Market Deeping and police are now looking to reduce anti-social behaviour with a dispersal order in the market town.

Fireworks were thrown at a takeaway shop and at other vehicles during the incident, which happened on the High Street at around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 1.

Officers managed to deal with the group who were believed to be drunk and are acting to avoid a repeat of the anti-social behaviour this weekend.

As a result, the local policing team has put a dispersal order in place in the town centre during the night of Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8.

This will give officers the power to arrest anyone who doesn’t leave the scene if asked to do so.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: “We will have additional officers on duty this weekend which will help us to engage with pubs and those out to enjoy the night-time economy, and hopefully this will help us to prevent any incidents from occurring.

“Licensees must ensure that they are not serving people who are already drunk. This is illegal and doing so can create significant problems like we saw last weekend.

“We also ask that customers looking to enjoy a few drinks in the town this weekend do so sensibly. We would rather these people go home happy than end up in a custody suite.”