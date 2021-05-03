Final closing date set for Lincoln Debenhams

There are only a few more days left to hunt for bargains at the Lincoln Debenhams store.

This Sunday Debenhams will close its Lincoln store for the final time, after the company was bought out by online retailer Boohoo.

The closure comes after Boohoo bought out Debenhams‘ name and website in January for £55 million, prompting the closure of all 118 stores in the UK.

Over 12,000 jobs will be lost as a result of the deal, with Debenhams stock set to be sold online once all stores are closed.

Lincoln’s branch at St Marks Shopping Centre reopened on Monday, April 12, when government’s coronavirus guidelines which allowed for non-essential retail to return to business.

Hundreds of shoppers queued round the block as the store launched a final closing down sale with up to 70% off until stock runs out, and the shop is preparing for a closing date of Sunday, May 9.

Signs have been put up in the window to remind shoppers of the sale and closing date, offering customers a last chance to find some bargains.

The 242-year-old retailer has been battling bankruptcy for the last two years, having called in administrators twice in as many years, but will now be in the hands of online retailers Boohoo.