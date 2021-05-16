Firefighters to the rescue: Lincolnshire crews save horse, dog, deer and pigeon

A horse, a dog and a deer were rescued from the water during a busy weekend for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, who also saved a stuck pigeon.

A crew from Saxilby and water rescue team Gainsborough Fire Station attended Brayford Pool on Saturday, May 15 to reports of a dog in the water. A passing boat took the crew out to the island, who rescued the dog that fortunately was uninjured.

On the same day a horse, named Luna, was found stuck in the river at Rivermead in North Hykeham. She was rescued using lines and stropes.

The horse was checked over by a vet and was uninjured. The other horses are now safely back in the field.

Luna’s owner Tegan Harteveld told The Lincolnite that someone had trespassed in the nearby field and opened the gate, meaning over 10 horses got out with her beloved animal ending up in the river.

The vet was called immediately, who sedated Luna and Tegan believes the next couple of days will be crucial due to the adrenaline wearing off.

She said: “You hear stories of horses ending up in ditches and rivers, but you never expect the phone call to be about your own animal.

“The next thing most owners think, myself included, is how they got out. When I found out it was by a person/people, I was angry and very upset.

“This could have been avoided at all costs. They had no right to be in that field, it’s private land. Now my horse and myself are paying the price for someone’s stupidity and ignorance.

“I’m just relieved that the amazing fire brigade managed to pull her out and she was the only one in. If there had been multiple horses, I doubt the outcome would have been a success.”

This is Luna- the beautiful horse rescued by crews from Rivermead near Lincoln yesterday. Thankfully she’s doing ok now. Animal rescue is an important part of the work our crew do #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/0cOyaCqBFQ — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) May 16, 2021

On the same day, crews help a deer stuck in the Fossdyke Canal. The deer was rescued from the water by crews and released back into the wild.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue also helped the RSPCA rescue a poor pigeon in Boston on Sunday, May 16.

Horse, deer, dog, pigeon……in animal rescue bingo we’re doing well this weekend 🐴 🦌 🐕 🐦 https://t.co/5azvJ0uOzG — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) May 16, 2021

The pigeon had some string around its feet and had got caught on a derelict building. The bird was untangled and happily flew on his way.