Fortnight of night-time road closures for A158 repairs near Lincoln

Drivers in two villages near Lincoln will face a fortnight of night-time road closures due to roadworks starting next week.

Sections of the A158 Wragby Road between Sudbrooke and Stainton will be resurfaced and repairs are expected to take two weeks.

Work will start on Monday, May 10 to resurface damaged sections of the road between the junction with Scothern Lane and the junction with Stainton Lane.

The road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am whilst work takes place.

The road will be reopened to traffic during the day, with access maintained for residents at all times.

Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Vehicles under 4.8m tall: via A158, A46, B1202 and A158, and vice versa

Vehicles over 4.8m tall: via A158, A46, B1225, A157 and A158, and vice versa, in order to avoid a low bridge in Market Rasen

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Whilst we’ll always try to keep disruption caused by our roadworks to a minimum, I appreciate that even overnight works will affect some residents. Please bear with us whilst we work to improve Lincolnshire’s roads.”