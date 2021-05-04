Gothic revival home near Scunthorpe for sale for over £650k

A Gothic revival home standing in five acres is on the market in a small town near Scunthorpe for offers between £650,000 and £700,000.

The late Georgian property on Park Street in Winterton provides accommodation designed by renowned architect Henry F Lockwood.

The home marketed by Beercocks has three bedrooms and is described as being ideal for those with equestrian interests, as it has views over farmland and large pony paddocks, or for people who simply enjoy the open space around them.

As well as a living room, family room, dining room and kitchen, there is also a guest room/games room that could easily sub-divide to create a master bedroom suite.

It also enjoys a view through the Gothic arch windows to the south facing terrace.

The gardens extend to the side of the property, which features a Grade I Listed monument being the tomb of Jonathan Dent, the person responsible for the creation of the property.