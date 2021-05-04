Scunthorpe
May 4, 2021 8.41 am

Gothic revival home near Scunthorpe for sale for over £650k

Take a look inside

The Gothic revival home is located on Park Street in Winterton. | Photo: beercocks

A Gothic revival home standing in five acres is on the market in a small town near Scunthorpe for offers between £650,000 and £700,000.

The late Georgian property on Park Street in Winterton provides accommodation designed by renowned architect Henry F Lockwood.

The home marketed by Beercocks has three bedrooms and is described as being ideal for those with equestrian interests, as it has views over farmland and large pony paddocks, or for people who simply enjoy the open space around them.

The living room. | Photo: beercocks

The dining room. | Photo: beercocks

One of the Gothic features. | Photo: beercocks

The kitchen in the Gothic revival home. | Photo: beercocks

Look outside through these Gothic style windows. | Photo: beercocks

As well as a living room, family room, dining room and kitchen, there is also a guest room/games room that could easily sub-divide to create a master bedroom suite.

It also enjoys a view through the Gothic arch windows to the south facing terrace.

Relax and unwind in the garden room. | Photo: beercocks

Master bedroom. | Photo: beercocks

Another of the three bedrooms in the Gothic revival home. | Photo: beercocks

The Guest Room/Games Room includes a pool table. | Photo: beercocks

One of the bathrooms in this Gothic revival home. | Photo: beercocks

The gardens extend to the side of the property, which features a Grade I Listed monument being the tomb of Jonathan Dent, the person responsible for the creation of the property.

The Gothic revival home stands in five acres and the gardens extend to the side of the property. | Photo: beercocks

See the full listing here

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.