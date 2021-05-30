Half Time: Blackpool 1-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln City are drawing 1-1 in the League One play-off final, and could be just 45 minutes away from playing Championship football next season.

The Imps are currently facing Blackpool at Wembley Stadium, and the first half has been frantic with both sides creating chances for their 4,000 fans each to cheer on.

Lincoln had a dream start when they took the lead just one minute in, after Brennan Johnson’s cross was deflected into his own net by Ollie Turton.

The game shifted more into Blackpool’s favour after the goal, but Lincoln regained their composure and came agonisingly close to a second after 24 minutes, with Jorge Grant’s effort from the edge of the box hitting the bar.

Blackpool’s first golden chance of the game fell to Demetri Mitchell just before the half hour mark, who saw his effort saved by Imps goalie Alex Palmer from around 12 yards out.

The Seasiders did get back on level terms in the 34th minute, thanks to a strike from Kenny Dougall after Lincoln talisman Jorge Grant lost the ball cheaply in midfield.

Both teams have looked threatening and are good value for their goals, though you would say Blackpool have probably had the better of the chances. Either way it should make for an entertaining second half.