Heartthrob to headline Lincoln Theatre Royal’s Christmas panto

Television heartthrob Jake Quickenden will star in the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas pantomime Beauty & The Beast this winter.

The Scunthorpe-born star won Dancing on Ice in 2018 and has also featured in X factor and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, finishing as runner-up in the latter.

Jake will star as baddie Flash Hugo, who is described as an arrogant, self-loving, egotistical, ladies’ man who will stop at nothing to win the hand of Belle.

As well as his numerous TV appearances, Jake is no stranger to theatre having featured in Peter Pan a Musical Adventure at Blackpool Opera House (2017), the nationwide tour of Hair the Musical (2019), and host of Dance to the Music, which visited the New Theatre Royal last year.

Joining Jake in the largest ever cast for Lincoln’s longest running traditional pantomime is CBBC’s ‘Yonko’ Chris Johnson as Belle’s father Professor Ivar Brainstorm.

Zoe Hanna May from ITV’s The Voice will play the lead role of Belle, and is also currently starring as a vocalist in the venue’s socially-distanced production called Strictly Cabaret X. 2016 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Christian Lee will play Marcel Allumette, the quirky candelabra.

Strengthening this star-studded cast will be Lincoln’s own Chris Hayes and Paul Aitchison, who played Friar Tuck and Nurse Nora respectively in the theatre’s production of Robin Hood in 2019. Georgia Hayes-Cowley and James de Lauch Hay will also feature in the pantomime, while Camilia O’Grady, Vanessa Dumatey and Laura Wenton will be making their New Theatre Royal Lincoln debuts.

Pantomimes were unable to go ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it will be a welcome return when The Beauty & the Beast takes centre stage in Lincoln between Tuesday, December 7, 2021 and Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale priced at £25.50 for adults and £22.50 for anyone under 18 or over 65 – book tickets online here or by calling the box office on 01522 519999.

Chris Johnson, who will play Belle’s father, said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to my beloved New Theatre Royal. I can’t wait to get my kooky inventor on! See you all at Christmas – panto’s back, baby!”

Natalie Hayes-Cowley, the theatre’s Artistic Director and the show’s producer, said: “As with all our pantomimes I like to bring something a little different that audiences won’t expect, and this year is no exception. We set the bar high with Robin Hood and this year we hope to raise it again.

“You can expect to see this beautiful story come to life on stage thanks to a huge multi-talented cast, with fabulous dance routines, incredible singers performing cult classic songs, along with the classic comedy, fun, and games you would expect – with an extra touch of MAGIC! This enchanting tale as old as time has something for everyone young and old.”