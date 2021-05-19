Imps take huge step towards Wembley with 2-0 victory against Sunderland
Lincoln City have one foot in the League One play-off final after a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in their semi-final first leg.
Over 3,000 Lincoln City fans roared in support of their team for the full 90 minutes as they bossed proceedings at the LNER Stadium.
Both teams hit the woodwork either side of half time before Tom Hopper gave Lincoln the lead after 51 minutes.
The Imps doubled their lead through Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson, who once again dazzled in midfield.
Michael Appleton’s side held out for a crucial clean sheet and the focus now turns to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second leg.
Meanwhile, fans had a great time celebrating after the match when leaving Sincil Bank.