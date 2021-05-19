Imps take huge step towards Wembley with 2-0 victory against Sunderland

Love is expected to be in the air across the county of Lincolnshire, with the clergy anticipating a 50% rise in weddings from last year.

Wedding plans were called to a grinding halt in March 2020 when the country entered coronavirus lockdown, and as restrictions continue to ease, more and more bookings are being made for 2021.

One of the lucky couples were Luke Hinojosa and Abi Morgan, who had to wait just over two years for their big day at the White Hart Hotel on May 17, the very day lockdown restrictions eased.

Luke and Abi, like so many other couples across the UK, had to postpone their big day on multiple occasions, in the hope of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted further.

The current regulations state that up to 30 people can attend COVID-secure venues that are permitted to open for weddings and civil partnerships.

Alternative ceremonies must take place outdoors, and receptions will be allowed to host 30 people as well, taking place either indoors or outdoors.

The Revd Stephen Buckman, vicar in the Corby Glen Group of parishes near Grantham, says he has 26 wedding ceremonies to perform between May and October alone, as well as 32 booked for 2022 and even a booking for 2023.

He said: “It is a great privilege to marry a couple and be part of their day and I really enjoy it.

“I spend a lot of time with the couple during our wedding preparation meetings and welcome them into their church and make sure they feel valued.

“I think I could have been married hundreds of times over as when we practice the wedding vows they all look at me instead of one another!

“It is good to have a laugh and show humanity. I still see couples that I married in church and some have turned to me when things have been difficult and I consider this to be a great honour to be trusted in this way.”