Institute of Technology takes shape at Lincoln College

Work on the new Institute of Technology at Lincoln College is taking shape ahead of its opening in September 2021.

The new centre will be located in one of the college’s oldest buildings – the Grade II listed Gibney building.

It is currently going through an extensive refurbishment programme and The Lincolnite went to check out the progress of the project.

The college was allocated £1.67 million from central government for the Institute of Technology.

In addition, the Greater Lincolnshire LEP provided £2.3 million, for the Professional Skills Centre courses, which will be housed in the building. The building will also contain the Business Productivity Centre.

The IOT will specialise in delivering higher technical education with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Courses running at the IOT will include the study of the very latest technology on app development, Computer Automation, The Internet of Things and hybrid vehicle maintenance.

The IOT is a collaboration between Lincoln College, University of Lincoln and a number of other Further Education providers across Greater Lincolnshire.

The Gibney building is named after a man who was a priest at Lincoln Cathedral for thirty years, who also did an engineering degree where he learnt how to do etching on copper.

He produced a book of designs, of which ten copies were made. One of the copies is in the Cathedral and some of the others were sold to produce the money to build the Gibney building, which was constructed in around 1870.

Mark Locking, Managing Director at Lincoln College Group, told The Lincolnite: “It is a massive opportunity, both for Lincoln College, our local community, and employers.

“It represents a whole new suite of higher technical qualifications and opportunities that are going to give people the skills required that employers are crying for here and across Lincolnshire.”

Steve Gelder, CEO of Gelder Group, said his firm are proud to be carrying out the refurbishment of the Gibney building for Lincoln College.