Kasabian coming to Lincoln for comeback tour without frontman
They’ll be without a lead singer though
Former Glastonbury headliners Kasabian will be performing at Lincoln Engine Shed this October, in the band’s first tour without frontman Tom Meighan.
Kasabian will play at Lincoln Engine Shed on Monday, October 18 as part of a 15-date UK tour of intimate shows.
The band haven’t released new music since 2017 album For Crying Out Loud, and they were scheduled to release an album in 2020 before the departure of lead singer Tom Meighan.
Meighan left the band in July 2020 after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager, but the band have said the show must go on without him.
The Leicester-based rock band headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2013, at the peak of their powers, and now they will be bringing their collection of hits to Lincolnshire.
The band announced the tour on social media, saying: “We love our band, the music and especially our fans too much to ever stop.
There will be all the classic tunes and something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021, see you there.”
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 4 and you can sign up for pre-sale access on Kasabian’s website.