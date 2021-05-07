Labour retain control of City of Lincoln Council

Labour have retained control of City of Lincoln Council after a third of the wards were up for election.

Labour lost two of their seats, one to the Conservatives and one to the Liberal Democrats.

This means out of the 11 wards that were up for election, Labour have five, Conservatives have five and the Liberal Democrats have one.

Originally, Labour had seven seats and the Conservatives had four.

In a twisted turn of events, Liberal Democrats councillor Clare Smalley took the Abbey ward seat off Labour by a majority of 425.

Similarly, Conservative councillor Matthew Fido gained the Moorland seat from Labour’s Geoff Ellis, by a majority of 95 votes.

City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe retained his seat in the Glebe ward by a 28-seat majority.

Labour retain overall control of the council with 22 councillors, 10 Conservatives and one Lib Dem.

Here's what he has to say about his seat win and his future plans for Labour over the next few years:

FULL RESULTS FOR THE CITY OF LINCOLN ELECTIONS

Minster

Dale, Richard (Liberal Democrat) – 118

Storer, Mark (Conservative) – 955

Wells, Joshua (Labour) – 769

Wilkinson, Valerie (Green) – 84

Moorland

Atkinson, Ben (Liberal Democrat) – 53

Ellis, Geoff (Labour) – 701

Fido, Matthew (Conservative) – 796

Padley, Christopher (Green) – 112

Abbey

Hansard, Roger (Conservative) – 305

Moore, Val (Labour) – 549

Penman, Donald (Reform UK) – 36

Smalley, Clare (Liberal Democrat) – 974

Yates, Kenneth (Green) – 99

Park

Burke, Chris (Labour and Co-operative) – 719

Chapman, Natasha (Liberal Democrat) – 98

Horscroft, Sally (Green) – 152

Parker, Nick (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 36

Sperrin, Liam (Conservative) – 392

Glebe

Beardmore, Jacob (Conservative) – 677

McKenna, Fiona (Green) – 207

Metcalfe, Ric (Labour) – 705

Carholme

Choi, Jack (Conservative) – 436

Craven, Oliver (Liberal Democrat) – 90

Preston, Lucinda (Labour and Co-operative) – 1,171

Readings, Aston (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 33

Shaw, Charles (Liberal Party) – 29

Watson, Nicola (Green) – 203

Witham

Guthrie, Deborah (Reform UK) – 33

Hutchins, Joshua (Labour) – 573

Mara, Bill (Conservative) – 1,133

Parr, Amanda (Green) – 127

Uldall, Sarah (Liberal Democrat) – 81

Hartsholme

Charters, James (Liberal Democrat) – 90

Clarkson, David (Conservative) – 1,229

Ellis, Adelle (Labour) – 626

Parr, Matt (Green) – 194

Birchwood

Chapman, Stephen (Liberal Democrat) – 51

Gowen, Paul (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 562

Radford, John (Green) – 76

Strengiel, Eddie (Conservative) – 958

Boultham

Carvalho, Daniel (Conservative) – 615

Parker, Charles (Liberal Democrat) – 76

Tooke, Simon (Green Party) – 121

Watt, Calum (Labour and Co-operative) – 704

Castle

Haigh, Norman (Green) – 155

Nannestad, Donald (Labour) – 842

Storer, Rachel (Conservative) – 618

Turner, Aidan (Liberal Democrat) – 78