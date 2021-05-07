Labour retain control of City of Lincoln Council
Conservatives and Lib Dems gained a seat each
Labour have retained control of City of Lincoln Council after a third of the wards were up for election.
Labour lost two of their seats, one to the Conservatives and one to the Liberal Democrats.
This means out of the 11 wards that were up for election, Labour have five, Conservatives have five and the Liberal Democrats have one.
Originally, Labour had seven seats and the Conservatives had four.
In a twisted turn of events, Liberal Democrats councillor Clare Smalley took the Abbey ward seat off Labour by a majority of 425.
Similarly, Conservative councillor Matthew Fido gained the Moorland seat from Labour’s Geoff Ellis, by a majority of 95 votes.
City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe retained his seat in the Glebe ward by a 28-seat majority.
Labour retain overall control of the council with 22 councillors, 10 Conservatives and one Lib Dem.
Here’s what he has to say about his seat win and his future plans for Labour over the next few years:
FULL RESULTS FOR THE CITY OF LINCOLN ELECTIONS
Minster
- Dale, Richard (Liberal Democrat) – 118
- Storer, Mark (Conservative) – 955
- Wells, Joshua (Labour) – 769
- Wilkinson, Valerie (Green) – 84
Moorland
- Atkinson, Ben (Liberal Democrat) – 53
- Ellis, Geoff (Labour) – 701
- Fido, Matthew (Conservative) – 796
- Padley, Christopher (Green) – 112
Abbey
- Hansard, Roger (Conservative) – 305
- Moore, Val (Labour) – 549
- Penman, Donald (Reform UK) – 36
- Smalley, Clare (Liberal Democrat) – 974
- Yates, Kenneth (Green) – 99
Park
- Burke, Chris (Labour and Co-operative) – 719
- Chapman, Natasha (Liberal Democrat) – 98
- Horscroft, Sally (Green) – 152
- Parker, Nick (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 36
- Sperrin, Liam (Conservative) – 392
Glebe
- Beardmore, Jacob (Conservative) – 677
- McKenna, Fiona (Green) – 207
- Metcalfe, Ric (Labour) – 705
Carholme
- Choi, Jack (Conservative) – 436
- Craven, Oliver (Liberal Democrat) – 90
- Preston, Lucinda (Labour and Co-operative) – 1,171
- Readings, Aston (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 33
- Shaw, Charles (Liberal Party) – 29
- Watson, Nicola (Green) – 203
Witham
- Guthrie, Deborah (Reform UK) – 33
- Hutchins, Joshua (Labour) – 573
- Mara, Bill (Conservative) – 1,133
- Parr, Amanda (Green) – 127
- Uldall, Sarah (Liberal Democrat) – 81
Hartsholme
- Charters, James (Liberal Democrat) – 90
- Clarkson, David (Conservative) – 1,229
- Ellis, Adelle (Labour) – 626
- Parr, Matt (Green) – 194
Birchwood
- Chapman, Stephen (Liberal Democrat) – 51
- Gowen, Paul (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 562
- Radford, John (Green) – 76
- Strengiel, Eddie (Conservative) – 958
Boultham
- Carvalho, Daniel (Conservative) – 615
- Parker, Charles (Liberal Democrat) – 76
- Tooke, Simon (Green Party) – 121
- Watt, Calum (Labour and Co-operative) – 704
Castle
- Haigh, Norman (Green) – 155
- Nannestad, Donald (Labour) – 842
- Storer, Rachel (Conservative) – 618
- Turner, Aidan (Liberal Democrat) – 78