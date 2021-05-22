Lincoln business makes dream come true for teen with rare condition

An award-winning Lincoln dress company, which has dressed multiple celebrities, surprised a local school girl with the pick of her dream prom dress.

Lauren Cooper was born with Cystic Hygroma in 2005, which is a rare type of lymphatic malformation that affects the right-side of her face, neck, tongue and the floor of her mouth. It can also affect her facial movements, her ability to eat and sleep, and causes her pain most days.

Since being diagnosed, Lauren, 15, has been cared for by The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and The Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, while she has another operation planned for September.

She sadly lost her father in 2019 and has experienced extreme reactions from people during her life, making it difficult to make friends and trust people.

Lauren’s mum Sara informed Red Carpet Ready’s team about her story. The business, which is based in Branston, gave Lauren a VIP experience, including the pick of her dream prom dress from across 3,400 dresses.

Lauren chose a dress from the RCR Exclusive Range, which was designed and manufactured by Red Carpet Ready.

She attends local school William Farr and lives with her mother Sara and younger sister Jessica, who is 13, in Welton. However, Lauren is keeping her choice of prom dress a surprise until her arrival at the school event in June.

She said: “Everyone was so nice and helped me find the dress that I’ll wear to my prom. It wasn’t the dress that I expected to get. My stylist Sammy was so helpful with giving me advice; I can’t wait to wear it to prom!”

Sara added: “We have had a brilliant time, and Red Carpet Ready is great. I can’t believe there’s Hollywood glamour this close to home in Lincoln; it’s been fabulous. The staff are great with loads of ideas and time and a great sense of humour. We’ve had a great time!”.

Kirsty Gale, CEO & Founder at Red Carpet Ready, and her team pulled out all the stops to help give Lauren a day to remember on Tuesday. This included stylist Sammy Wright, music, Lauren’s own red carpet and a personalised balloon.

She said: “After being contacted by Lauren’s mum Sara, I was touched to hear her story. As a local Lincoln business, we are known UK wide for winning Prom Queen Divas on Channel 5, and I thought this was an ideal opportunity to surprise Lauren with her dream prom dress.

“Prom is a very important day on most girl’s calendar and to be given the opportunity to get the Red Carpet Ready VIP treatment is something most girls would dream of.

“It’s been great to invite her into the store and hopefully make her prom night even more special for her. We look forward to seeing your photos Lauren and have a great night on Red Carpet Ready”.

Red Carpet Ready opened eight years ago and has since become one of the UK’s largest dress specialist, dressing several celebrities including Katie Price, Rebekah Vardy and Scarlett Moffatt, as well as having a range of 22 brands and 3,400 dresses.