Lincoln woman’s death not suspicious, police say
Police are calling it an “unexplained death”
The death of a woman in her 40s on a street in Lincoln is not being treated as suspicious, as police investigations continue.
The woman was found dead at a house on Claremont Street when officers responded to a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 7.20pm on Monday evening.
Police and forensic examiners remained at the scene throughout Tuesday as part of investigations, but have now revealed that her death is not being treated as suspicious.
A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the unexplained death and remains in custody awaiting questioning.
Police are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and you can do so in one of the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting incident reference 405 of May 24
- Emailing [email protected] and using the same reference in the subject box
- Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111