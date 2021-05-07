Lincolnshire delivery driver wins life-changing £190k prize

His wife had dreamt it into reality

A delivery driver in Scunthorpe said it was “a dream come true” to win a brand new Land Rover and £120,000 cash in a £2.50 online raffle competition.

Mark Todd, 53, won the grand prize after taking part in a spot the ball-style competition put on by online company BOTB.

Mark won a top of the range 400 horsepower Land Rover Defender worth £70,000, and if that wasn’t enough he also won £120,000 in cash.

He was informed of his victory by Christian Williams from BOTB, who filmed his reaction live.

Upon realising he had won not just the car but also the money, Mark jokingly said: “Wow, my Mrs is gonna love me forever now!”

Incredibly, Mark said that his wife Sue had predicted his win with a dream just days before, in which they won a car and a house in a random competition.

Mark said: “I can’t believe it, this is literally a dream come true!

“I’ve got an old Land Rover Discovery at the moment but it’s 20 years old, so I definitely need a new one.

“I’ve also just started a new job about a month ago and it’s a longer commute for me so I wanted a hybrid car to do my bit for the environment. This one is perfect!”

Mark has said he will be putting the prize money towards a deposit on a house, as well as a massive caravan and some “proper teeth”.

“I’ve been waiting to have some dental work but because of the pandemic it’s been pushed back and back so I’ll definitely be using some of it to sort my teeth out.”

Christian, who passed the good news onto Mark, said he was delighted for him.

“He seems like such a lovely guy and this car is going to be life-changing for him.

“He’s proof that dreams can actually come true – literally in Mark and Sue’s case. Massive congratulations again Mark!”

