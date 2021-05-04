Lincolnshire mother fleeing domestic abuse caused chaos in police pursuit

She drove at 90mph as she tried to evade police

A mother of three drove at 90mph as she attempted to evade pursuing police officers before finally being stopped by a stinger device, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Lauren Craig-Tyler drove through red traffic lights, went through a no vehicle area, forced other drivers to take evasive action and ignored requests from police officers to stop during a journey, which started in the centre of Boston and ended 10 miles away in Quadring.

The court was told that the defendant had initially set off from her home near Stamford earlier in the day as she was fleeing from domestic abuse.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said Craig-Tyler first attracted attention when a police check flagged up that she was driving an uninsured car in Bridge Street, Boston.

Craig-Tyler stopped at a red light at a junction with John Adams Way and an officer in a following police car got out and knocked on her window to attract her attention.

Instead Craig-Tyler drove away and after going through a “no vehicle” zone in Wide Bargate she ended up on South Street before going through a red light to enter John Adams Way.

Mr Welshman said she was driving at 40mph in a 30 limit and went through another red light to Boston Docks where she turned round and headed back to John Adams Way.

The police pursuit continued on to Spalding Road with Craig-Tyler driving at 90 mph on the A16 towards Spalding. At Sutterton roundabout her driving caused an articulated lorry to brake to avoid a collision.

The pursuit continued on the A17 and A52 before police activated a stinger device at Quadring. Craig-Tyler drove off the main road onto a track where she continued for 200 metres before stopping. She got out of her car and was arrested nearby.

Mr Welshman said: “It was a prolonged piece of bad driving with deliberate disregard for the safety of others.”

When Craig-Tyler was interviewed she admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop. She told officers she was fleeing from domestic abuse and was “not in a good place”.

Craig-Tyler, 34, of Stamford Road, Pilsgate, near Stamford, admitted charges of dangerous driving, having no insurance, failing to stop when required and possession of a small amount of cannabis as a result of the incident on November 29 last year.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Craig-Tyler had no previous convictions and since the incident has returned to being a law-abiding person.

“She drove to escape domestic abuse. These are the actions of a panicked and worried woman. She couldn’t go home because of what she was trying to escape from.”

Craig-Tyler was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pass an extended retest before she can legally drive again.

Recorder Paul Mann QC said the circumstances of the case meant he could suspend the prison sentence.

He told her “You only took to the road to get away from domestic violence. You panicked. In all the circumstances I’m willing to suspend the sentence.”