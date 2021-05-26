Nottinghamshire
May 26, 2021 10.32 am

Lorry badly damaged as A1 crash causes delays

Police were sent to the scene
A lorry was badly damaged after a crash on the A1 at Coddington. | Photo: Highways England

A southbound lane was closed after a crash involving two lorries on the A1 Coddington on Wednesday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police were sent to the scene where the front of the lorry was badly damaged.

The crash was first reported at 6.59am on Wednesday, May 26, according to AA Traffic, which reported that there was one lane closed and queuing traffic on the A1 southbound from B6325 Great North Road to Lavender Way (Coddington turn off).

Highways England said to expect delays in the area.

