Lorry badly damaged as A1 crash causes delays
Police were sent to the scene
A southbound lane was closed after a crash involving two lorries on the A1 Coddington on Wednesday morning.
Nottinghamshire Police were sent to the scene where the front of the lorry was badly damaged.
The crash was first reported at 6.59am on Wednesday, May 26, according to AA Traffic, which reported that there was one lane closed and queuing traffic on the A1 southbound from B6325 Great North Road to Lavender Way (Coddington turn off).
Highways England said to expect delays in the area.
#A1 #Coddington (#Coddington) Southbound lane 1 closure following traffic collision @nottspolice on scene, please expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Sr6NHCrZ9u
— Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) May 26, 2021