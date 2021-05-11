Man jailed after trial and error robbery with threats to kill
He tried robbing an old lady before finding his eventual target
A 41-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been jailed for seven years after robbing a shop with threats to kill staff, just moments after he attempted to rob an elderly lady.
John James McFayden, 41, of Frodingham Road, attempted to steal the car keys and handbag of a 65-year-old woman on Chapel Street in Scunthorpe.
The lady managed to fight off McFayden’s accomplice while he acted as a lookout, before a member of the public helped her out.
He then went on to steal £355 from the till of a shop on Doncaster Road, while threatening to kill a shop worker if she didn’t part with the money.
He admitted to the charges in court during a three day trial at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday, May 7, and now faces a seven-year jail sentence.
DC Mike Tilley from Scunthorpe CID was leading the investigation, and he said: “The nature of Mr McFadyen’s offences are despicable and have understandably caused the victims distress.
“It is clear that his own greed outweighed his ability to make good decisions and for that, he will now have to spend the next few years behind bars reflecting on his actions.
“No-one should feel unsafe going to work or about their daily life, so we are glad to see Mr McFadyen now off the streets, unable to cause further harm.
“I want to thank the victims for coming forward to report these crimes, as well as my team who have supported the investigation and helped to secure a conviction.”