Meet Lincolnshire County Council’s first Thai councillor

Noi Sear is Lincolnshire County Council’s first Thai councillor who gained the Mablethorpe seat for the Conservatives from Labour in last Friday’s election results on May 7.

She beat Labour councillor Graham Cullen by a majority of 211 votes ousting him from his seat and pledges to “put Mablethorpe on the map,” standing for “all the little villages around” her town.

What inspired Cllr Sear to stand for her county council ward was her passion for helping the community, shown by her ‘meals on wheels’ service she has been running since the pandemic started.

Cllr Sear has been cooking and delivering free meals for the elderly and food banks in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea during the pandemic every Saturday for around 14 months.

“I’m really passionate about community, for the people of this area,” she added.

Cllr Sear, 59, moved to the UK 40 years ago from Thailand. She married her husband David Sear 16 years ago and moved to Mablethorpe 17 years ago from Yorkshire.

She has two daughters and five grandchildren and says she is very “proud” of them.

She is also actively involved in ‘Thai Night’ where she cooks and raises money for charities in her local area.

“I have no gimmick, people see the way I am, not who I am.”

Cllr Sear wants to focus a lot of her efforts as newly-elected councillor on combatting COVID-19 and potholes in her area.

The county council election result was a Conservative gain for Mablethorpe with Noi Sear gaining 1,480 votes to Graham Cullen’s 1,269 from Labour.

Cllr Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: “I am looking forward to working with Noi at the county council. “Noi is well known and very popular in her area – and I understand she has been doing a great job supporting her community during this pandemic. “I’ve seen some of the pictures of Noi’s cooking for her ‘meal on wheels’ service – and I must say it looks very good indeed!”

Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council congratulated Cllr Sear on her victory last Friday. Congratulations to Noi Seer. Fantastic result. https://t.co/GnRZuuefQ1 — Craig Leyland (Cllr) Leader Eldc (@craigjleyland) May 7, 2021