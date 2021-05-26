Metheringham ‘flasher’ released with a caution
The man exposed himself in the street to two girls
A 70-year-old man who was arrested after reports that he’d exposed himself to two teenagers, has been released with a caution.
Police received a report at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 12 of an elderly man inappropriately exposing himself to two teenage girls in Metheringham.
It happened at the junction of Fen Lane in the village, and a 70-year-old man was arrested in connection with outraging public decency.
After officers carried out investigations, the suspect was released with a caution.