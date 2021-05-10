FOUND: Missing Wainfleet woman last seen in her car
Have you seen Stacey or her car?
Update at 6.36pm: She has now been found. Lincolnshire Police said: “Thank you to all who supported our appeal.”
Police are appealing to find a missing 29-year-old woman from Wainfleet who was last spotted driving her car.
Stacey Jackson, 29, was wearing a long black coat with leather sleeves when she was last seen driving her blue Ford Focus (registration CK54 WDX) at 2.37pm on Monday.
She was driving on John Wesley Close in Wainfleet and police are looking for her to ensure she is safe and well.
Stacey has been described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair tied in a bun.
If you have seen Stacey or her vehicle, or may know where she is, call 101 and quote incident 279 of May 10.