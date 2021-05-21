New specialist equipment arrives at Lincolnshire hospitals

Endoscopy and optical services at Lincolnshire hospitals are being improved with the introduction of specialist equipment.

Around £1.4 million worth of investment is being put into endoscopy services at County Hospital Louth, Grantham and District Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston and Lincoln County Hospital.

State-of-the-art decontamination equipment has been brought in to ensure endoscopes are clean and safe, as well as using the latest diagnostic imaging technology.

This new equipment has allowed for endoscopy services to be completely restored in Louth, reducing travel time for patients in the area.

Teri Would, Clinical Services Manager for Endoscopy, said: “Our endoscopy services have remained open throughout the pandemic and the team have taken a number of steps to ensure that these services have been and continue to be safe and accessible for patients.

“All four of our endoscopy units are ‘COVID-19 minimised’ to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.

Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital has introduced a Visual Fields machine, which measures a person’s entire visual range, as well as identifying blind spots and loss of peripheral vision.

The equipment, which costs over £33,500, was donated to the NHS by Spalding-based charity Pennygate Patient Link.

The charity donated around £70,000 to good causes in 2020 before it was wound down.

Sally Brown, Outpatients department clinical team lead for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “We are very grateful to the volunteers from Pennygate Patient Link and the public who have generously chosen to support our local NHS services.

“This purchase will allow us to continue to develop and grow the range of ophthalmology services available locally in Spalding, meaning care remains available closer to home.”