New Typhoon jet with Union Jack livery unveiled at RAF Coningsby
Taking “flying the flag” to a new level
A new Typhoon aircraft has been revealed at RAF Coningsby, and it will sport the colours of the Union Jack.
The Eurofighter Typhoon, which will be based at RAF Coningsby, was unveiled to the public on Friday, after six months of work.
It has a standout colour scheme of red, white and blue, depicting the Union Jack flag to champion patriotism for the United Kingdom.
It has been called Anarchy 1, and can climb up to 10,000ft in the air, as well as flying up to 600mph just 100ft from the ground.
The aircraft will be used at air shows both at home and overseas throughout 2021 and 2022, after the 2020 season was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 1,200mph Typhoon will appear at over 30 shows this year, spanning from Britain itself to Hungary and Finland.
It will take the term “flying the flag” to a whole new level when it eventually hits the air later in the year.