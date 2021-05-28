New Typhoon jet with Union Jack livery unveiled at RAF Coningsby

The “pandemic is not yet over” as England has seen COVID-19 cases of the Indian variant double in the last week, the Health Secretary has said.

England’s coronavirus R number has increased slightly from 0.9-1.1 to 1.0-1.1 over the last week, latest government figures show, meaning for every 10 people with COVID-19, they will transmit the virus to between 10 and 11 others.

However, it is a different picture in Greater Lincolnshire with 150 coronavirus cases recorded this week so far and no COVID-related deaths, just six more cases than last week and one less death – put down to the high rate of vaccination in the county.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 24 new cases in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.

No coronavirus deaths were reported in Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, NHS England has reported three local hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals so far this week, up from two last week but none on Friday.

National cases have increased by 4,182 to 4,477,705 – the first time there has been over 4,000 cases since April 1 – while deaths rose by 10 to 127,768.

Since Wednesday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen an increase in its infection rate but still remains below the England average.

Boston, North Lincolnshire and East Lindsey have seen decreases in their rates with South Holland remaining the same in the last two days.

However, this leaves the remaining five districts in our region with increased infection rates since Wednesday.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to May 28:

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK from later this year, the medicines regulator has said.

The vaccine, developed by the company’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen, has been shown to be 67% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, with some studies suggesting it also offers complete protection from admission to hospital and death.

More than 1.5 million people flew into the UK between January and April while the UK’s borders were supposed to be heavily restricted, new figures reveal.

Home Office data shows that about two-thirds of arrivals in 2021 were non-UK nationals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock committed a “minor breach” of the ministerial code when a coronavirus contract was awarded to his sister’s company in which he had share holdings, an independent report has found.

Mr Hancock addressed the nation in a Downing Street press conference on Thursday evening expressing his confidence in the vaccines being effective against the Indian variant, but adding that breaking the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is critical.

Three in four adults now have COVID-19 antibodies, with the majority of vulnerable people having a level of protection, according to the Office for National Statistic (ONS) data.

He said: “The pandemic is not yet over so please keep doing your bit, remember basics, hands, face space, and fresh air, get your rapid regular tests and when you get the call, get both jabs.”