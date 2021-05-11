Next of kin appeal after man found dead in Grimsby
His death is not being treated as suspicious
Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a 65-year-old man who died at his home in Grimsby earlier this month.
Michael Edward Johnson died at his home on Freeman Street on May 2, 2021 and Humberside Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Michael is thought to have links in the Oxford area and it is understood he may also have connections to Lincoln.
Despite extensive enquires police have been unable to trace Michael’s family or any known next of kin.
Anyone who knows Michael or is in contact with his next of kin should call police on 101 quoting log number 158 of May 2.