Nine people charged after Lincoln drug raids

Nine people have been charged with drug related offences after a police operation in Lincoln on Tuesday morning.

At around 7am, the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) raided properties in the city as part of a pre-planned operation to investigate drug offences, particularly dealing with Class A controlled drugs – meth amphetamine and cocaine.

On Wednesday night, Lincolnshire Police said they charged all ten people they arrested during the operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nikki Mayo, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We will now continue to investigate what we believe to be a multi-million pound illicit ‘business’ to unravel the extent of criminal activity and pursue those involved.”

The people charged are:

Cornelius Corrigan (52) of Charles Street, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs, conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the export of controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

Joanne Collins (31) of Newark Road, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs.

Pierce Halford (24) of Manse Avenue, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs.

*Soyeb Vesmawala (47) of Fort Ann Road, Batley, West Yorkshire has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine). *Arrested in West Yorkshire at the same time as the Lincoln warrants (May 11).

Andrew Tant (45) of Barkers Court, Waterside South, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the export of controlled drugs.

Luke Robinson (36) of Lupin Road, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the export of controlled drugs.

Arthur Dunn (56) of Stonefield Avenue Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs, conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the export of controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

Patrick Lawless (40) of Doddington Road, Lincoln has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs, conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the export of controlled drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

Thomas Warman (31) of St Andrews Drive, Lincoln has been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the import of controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

All have been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on May 13, with the exception of Collins and Halford who have been released on bail to appear at a later date.

While conducting the search warrants in Lincoln, a police officer was assaulted. Liam Ardon-Sharpe (28) of Hadfield Road, Lincoln, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and has been bailed to attend Lincoln Magistrates Court on May 27.

Drugs damage our communities and lives. If you have information about drugs or suspect criminal activity could be taking place, please report it by calling 101, or if you wish to remain anonymous, visit Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.