No COVID deaths in North East Lincolnshire for more than three weeks

No COVID-related deaths have been registered in North East Lincolnshire for more than three weeks.

According to the government dashboard, the last death recorded was on April 9 and since then, the authority has recorded no further deaths from coronavirus patients.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, North East Lincolnshire also saw a fall in infection rates. It is now ranked lowest in Greater Lincolnshire.

Its neighbour however, North Lincolnshire, continues to have the highest COVID infection rate in the whole of Greater Lincolnshire, and third nationally.

Over the last week, North Lincolnshire’s infection rate has risen from 58.6 per 100,000 of the population on April 26 to 79.5 per 100,000 of the population on May 3, whereas North East Lincolnshire has stayed around the 21 mark but dropped to 13.2 over the weekend.

Greater Lincolnshire continues to have an infection rate above the national average and has seen a slight increase over the Bank Holiday weekend to 30.9.

As of Tuesday morning, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust have 11 patients in their hospitals, three at Grimsby and eight and Scunthorpe. Of these, two are in intensive care at Scunthorpe Hospital.