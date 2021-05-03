No COVID deaths on bank holiday Monday and only 40 new cases in Lincolnshire
One coronavirus death nationally on Monday
There have been 40 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire but no COVID-related deaths reported on Monday – only one was reported nationally.
On Monday, the government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 24 new cases in Lincolnshire, 11 in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.
According to the figures no deaths were registered on Monday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported no hospital deaths this week in Lincolnshire, the 15th day in a row.
On Monday, national cases increased by 1,649 to 4,421,850, while deaths rose by one to 127,539.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told reporters there was a “good chance” the one-metre social distancing rule could be scrapped from next month.
He explained it would depend on the data and that it could not be stated “categorically” but said: “That’s what it feels like to me right now.”
The official date for when all legal limits on social contact are set to be removed is June 21 – though some social distancing or mask wearing requirements are expected to last beyond that day.
Elsewhere today, a group of MPs has called on the government to expand travel rules beyond mid-May, however, Mr Johnson said there could be “some opening up of foreign travel” on May 17.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, May 3
59,729 cases (up 40)
- 41,489 in Lincolnshire (up 24)
- 9,557 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)
- 8,683 in North East Lincolnshire (up five)
2,189 deaths (no change)
- 1,615 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 306 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)
- 811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
